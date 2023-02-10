MSU board approves plan for $38M multicultural center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees authorized the university to proceed with its plan to build a $38 million, 34,000-square-foot multicultural center in the heart of campus.

The authorization allows MSU to break ground on the new center, which is expected to happen later this spring.

MSU multicultural center (Smith Group)

“Students have been calling for a free-standing multicultural center on campus for decades. To be able to deliver on that call only furthers our commitment to welcoming and supporting our increasingly diverse student population,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D.

Following a feasibility study and recommendations from the Multicultural Center Planning Committee largely led and driven by students — the center will be located on the northeast corner of North Shaw and Farm lanes.

MSU multicultural center (Smith Group)

“The MSU Multicultural Center must become a safe space so students can be their true authentic selves,” said Marcus McDaniels Jr., president of the Black Students’ Alliance.

For Trustee Brianna Scott, the construction of the new center is personal. She, along with former Trustee Joel Ferguson and current Trustee Kelly Tebay worked diligently the last four years to get the project off the ground.

MSU multicultural center (Smith Group)

“Seeing the wheels of this project being set into motion is invigorating,” said Scott, who previously served as chair of the Student Life and Culture committee during the project’s development.

Planned features of the MSU Multicultural Center include an outdoor amphitheater; a Dreamer Center to help undocumented students succeed academically and professionally; collaboration spaces; office space for the Council of Racial and Ethnic Students and the Council of Progressive Students Council; prayer rooms; an art gallery wall; a resource center and other amenities.

“The free-standing center will be a tribute to decades-long activism by students and campus stakeholders at MSU,” said Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Jabbar R. Bennett, Ph.D. “This effort exemplifies our leadership’s commitment to deliver on our intention to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive world-class academic environment.”

The development of a stand-alone multicultural center at MSU has been the subject of demands from students dating back to the civil rights movement. During the mid to late 20th century, the university made significant strides in increasing diversity representation, including expanded equal opportunity and academic support programs for underrepresented groups as well as the development of formal advisory groups for underrepresented students, namely women, and other key initiatives.

MSU’s first multicultural center opened in January 1999 in the basement of the MSU Union and moved to the second floor in 2013. At that time, it was renamed MOSAIC: The Multicultural Unity Center to broaden the inclusion of more identity and affinity-based student groups.

With expected completion by fall 2024, the facility will be the university’s first free-standing multicultural center.

