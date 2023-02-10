Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization.

Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.

Read: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

Police said they would never ask for money over the phone.

🚨SCAM ALERT:🚨Reports of persons soliciting funds and identifying themselves as being with an organization that assist with injured and fallen troopers. Don’t be a victim!! The MSP and most police organizations will not solicit funds over the phone. pic.twitter.com/KXo68CuNTz — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) February 10, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.