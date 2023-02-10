Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization.

Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.

Read: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

Police said they would never ask for money over the phone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
Michigan man arrested for stealing bottle returns, police say
Lamar Kemp
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Clouds for Friday but sunshine for the weekend
MDHHS releases plan for initial opioids settlement funds
Neighborhood meeting for the City’s Fourth Ward.
City of Jackson Councilmember to hold neighborhood meeting for Ward 4
The baby giraffe at Blank Park Zoo has predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl.
Great looking weekend weather and animals picking the Super Bowl winner