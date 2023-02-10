MDHHS releases plan for initial opioids settlement funds

(WLUC)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State and local governments in Michigan received the initial payments of the nearly $800 million the state will receive over 18 years as part of the $26 billion nationwide settlement with the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, as well as opioid manufacturer, Johnson and Johnson.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been authorized to spend $39.2 million of the initial settlement payment to the state. They will use the funding to continue to support evidence-based programming, including for treatment providers, recovery supports, harm-reduction strategies, prevention programming, and other organizations that support individuals with substance use disorders.

MDHHS will use the opioids settlement dollars to expand the capacity for treatment as part of the plan. This would include reviewing barriers that can’t be addressed with federal funding, such as provider workforce capacity and expansion of treatment facility infrastructure.

“In Michigan, we are using this long-term funding to address the multi-generational impact of the opioid epidemic as well as address racial disparities that exist as part of the opioids crisis,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Settlement dollars will allow us to invest in supports, improvements and enhancements to further our efforts to decrease substance use disorders, improve treatment options and improve recovery success.”

Additional information regarding proposed programming efforts is provided in the Opioids Settlement: FY2023 Spend Plan. MDHHS will share more detailed information as funding is allocated to programs in the near future.

