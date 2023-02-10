Man arrested following drive-by shooting, high-speed pursuit in Kent County

KENT CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after reportedly shooting at a Kent City home and fleeing authorities in a vehicle and on foot.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just before midnight Thursday when the driver of a red Volvo pulled into a driveway near the intersection of Main Street and Rusco Road, and fired shots at the homeowner, who was near the front door of the residence.

Authorities said no one was injured, but a nearby house was struck.

The victim called 911 and Kent County sheriff’s deputies reportedly located the vehicle driving more than 100 mph on 17 Mile Road. Deputies began to pursue the Volvo, but lost sight of the vehicle east of Cedar Springs.

Later, deputies found the vehicle parked at a home near the intersection of Meddler Avenue and 18 Mile Road. Authorities said two people were sitting in a van in the driveway and when deputies attempted to make contact with them, a man exited the van with a gun, ignored police commands and ran off.

Backup was brought in to establish a perimeter, including Michigan State Police troopers and a drone from the Walker Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said the owners of the home where the Volvo was found said the suspected gunman was an acquaintance and lived on Verlin Drive. A Kent County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team arrived at the suspect’s residence and after a search warrant was authorized, the team attempted to make entry when a man and woman came out of the home.

The man, a 28-year-old from Montcalm County, was arrested on charges in connection with the Kent City shooting, the chase and weapon offenses. The woman is under investigation regarding her involvement.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office believes the incident began over a domestic dispute and that all involved parties were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

