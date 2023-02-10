Gupta report to be released by Michigan State University Board of Trustees

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced they would release an investigation report into former business school dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

On Friday, the board agreed to release a report on the investigation into Gupta’s departure. He resigned as the Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”

The Board of Trustees hired Los Angeles-based law firm Quinn Emanuel to look into the allegations. Deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said The Board will publicly share the final report from Quinn Emanuel once it is complete.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
Michigan man arrested for stealing bottle returns, police say
Lamar Kemp
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

Latest News

SNAP card users targeted by phishing scam
Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep
Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep
Residents will pay $13 for Recreation Passports, starting March 1