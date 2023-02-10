Gupta report to be released by Michigan State University Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced they would release an investigation report into former business school dean Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

On Friday, the board agreed to release a report on the investigation into Gupta’s departure. He resigned as the Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”

The Board of Trustees hired Los Angeles-based law firm Quinn Emanuel to look into the allegations. Deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said The Board will publicly share the final report from Quinn Emanuel once it is complete.

