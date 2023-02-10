Fisherman dies after falling through ice

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
Michigan man arrested for stealing bottle returns, police say
Lamar Kemp
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

Latest News

The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war