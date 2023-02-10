City of Jackson Councilmember to hold neighborhood meeting for Ward 4

Neighborhood meeting for the City’s Fourth Ward.
Neighborhood meeting for the City’s Fourth Ward.(City of Jackson)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Ward 4 residents have an opportunity to meet their City Council representative and learn the latest news from their neighborhood.

City Councilmember Laura Dwyer Schlecte will be holding a neighborhood meeting for the City’s Fourth Ward on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church. Located at 925 Backus St., Jackson.

Councilmember Dwyer Schlecte said that the meeting will be a community conversation about the upcoming Lansing Avenue corridor construction project, street and infrastructure projects happening across Jackson in 2023, and other city updates.

Ward 4 includes neighborhoods on the northwest side of Jackson.

All residents are welcome to attend.

