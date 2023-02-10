City of Jackson Councilmember to hold neighborhood meeting for Ward 4

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Ward 4 residents have an opportunity to meet their City Council representative and learn the latest news from their neighborhood.

City Councilmember Laura Dwyer Schlecte will be holding a neighborhood meeting for the City’s Fourth Ward on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church. Located at 925 Backus St., Jackson.

Councilmember Dwyer Schlecte said that the meeting will be a community conversation about the upcoming Lansing Avenue corridor construction project, street and infrastructure projects happening across Jackson in 2023, and other city updates.

Ward 4 includes neighborhoods on the northwest side of Jackson.

All residents are welcome to attend.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.