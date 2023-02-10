CATA is bringing YOU to the Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan’s Women Expo’s is back!

The event brought to you by KOhler’s Expo is back in Lansing to celebrate its 23rd annual year.

There are several new displays and interactive exhibits  this year such as the IV Hydration, Meet and Greet Authors, Rowing and Canvas Painting.

Additionally, CATA is ensuring all in the Lansing community have the ability and accessibility to attend!

The Lansing Center has the benefit of frequent public transportation service right outside its main entrance seven days a week.

Weekday service runs as late as 11:30 p.m., allowing patrons to attend evening events and get home safely on CATA.

For more information, visit https://www.cata.org/.

