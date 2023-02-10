Black entrepreneurs face additional obstacles keeping businesses afloat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most people feel the effects of a struggling economy, whether it’s inflation, labor shortages or supply chain issues. Some Black entrepreneurs can face additional obstacles when starting up their own businesses.

Starting a small business comes with a lot of challenges.

“Whether Black, or white, or Latino, there are barriers that we have,” said Marcus Leslie, owner of Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes.

For Black small business owners, it’s like trying to bake a cheesecake without the recipe. Kierra Lanice, a celebrity makeup artist agrees that she faces a lot as a Black woman in the world of business.

“We’ve had to work for everything that we have,” said Lanice. “I found that I wasn’t getting booked for jobs because I’m a dark-skinned Black woman, so the assumption was that I couldn’t do editorial makeup.”

She said she feared that she wasn’t being given opportunities due to the color of her skin in 2017. To test this idea, she began posting her work without featuring herself and said she started getting an influx of clients.

A study done in 2020 by the Center for Responsible Learning suggests businesses owned by people of color are likely to have fewer employees and less revenue, putting them at a disadvantage to other businesses.

Lorin Cumberbatch, the owner of Skin Studio in Lansing and East Lansing, said she didn’t have the privilege of generational wealth.

“I don’t come from old money,” Cumberbatch said. “Right now in East Lansing, we are the only Black-owned spa.”

Cumberbatch spoke highly of her East Lansing location and talked about how important her additional location in East Lansing was. A large population of Lorin’s clients go to Michigan State University and had to travel far to receive her services.

Reflecting on her business journey, Cumberbatch talked about her struggle with her business. She was introduced to the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), which helped give her the resources that she was lacking.

“If it wasn’t for those programs, honestly, I don’t think my business would be as successful as it is,” said Cumberbatch.

Just like the LEAP program helped Cumberbatch with her salon, it also helped another small business owner bring something sweet to the table.

“I never knew that this cheesecake could get me to the place where I am now,” said Leslie.

Although his baking skills are great, Leslie said that with the right community support, black-owned businesses can thrive.

“If you don’t have a passion to do what you’re doing then when it gets hard it’s going to be difficult for you to keep going,” said Leslie.

You can visit the Lansing Economic Area Partnership at 1000 S Washington Ave, Ste 201. You can contact them by email info@purelansing.com or by phone at 517-702-3387.

