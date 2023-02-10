28-year-old Ionia County man accused of soliciting pornography from minor

Zachary Johnston
Zachary Johnston(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man from Saranac was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of soliciting and distributing pornography with a minor.

According to authorities, an examination of the child’s phone revealed Zachary Johnston had solicited sexually explicit images and videos from the minor multiple times in January and had also sent sexually explicit content to the minor, including images and videos of himself.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said detectives made contact with Johnston to obtain a statement from him and he reportedly lied to the detectives multiple times.

Johnston was arrested Wednesday and lodged at the Ionia County Jail. On Thursday, he was charged with aggravated child sexually abusive activity, distributing explicit visual or verbal matter to children, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and two counts of lying to a peace officer.

