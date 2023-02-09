Your Health: COVID-19 encore, Paxlovid rebound

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are you’ve either had COVID-19 or you know someone who has. And now, there are new omicron variants of COVID-19 that are going around the United States.

The new subvariants called BQ1 and BQ1.1 seem to infect even those who are vaccinated or have had the virus before.

If you get it, one drug, Paxlovid, is the drug of choice. But why do so many who take the drug, get COVID-19 again a few weeks later?

Last year, Stephen Colbert joined President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and even Dr. Anthony Fauci when their COVID-19 infections returned after they finished taking Paxlovid.

“Paxlovid is an antiviral that specifically works on the virus,” explains Dr. Davey M. Smith, an Infectious Diseases expert at the University of California-San Diego School of Medicine.

In clinical trials, Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients. However, studies show COVID-19 rebound seems to be more common in people who take Paxlovid.

“We have lots of people who get symptoms that come back,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith is trying to find out why. His team at UC San Diego first thought the virus became resistant to the medication.

“We took the virus to the lab, it wasn’t resistant. Then we thought, well maybe the person didn’t have a good enough immune response,” said Dr. Smith. “So, we looked at that and it seemed like there was enough neutralizing antibody that was there. So, then we were left with maybe we just didn’t treat the person long enough.”

Researchers are finding that the rebound of COVID-19 symptoms after Paxlovid is likely due to insufficient drug exposure and that not enough of the drug was getting to infected cells. They believe the drug may need to be given for a longer period of time. Now they’re working on figuring out just how long that is.

But until then, doctor smith says the prescribed five days of Paxlovid is still a person’s best defense against suffering severe life-threatening symptoms.

“Don’t be scared of Paxlovid rebound,” said Dr. Smith. “If you need the medication, take the medication.”

In Michigan, COVID-19 cases are at their lowest level in several months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all the counties in mid-Michigan have a low COVID-19 community spread.

