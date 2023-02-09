US-127/ I-496 to rebuild ramps in Ingham County Feb. 13

By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $9.5 million to rebuild two ramps at the US-127/ I-496 Interchange in Ingham County.

According to MDOT, this work will require closing the ramps over Homer St. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to see alternative routes.

This work will also provide drivers with fully rebuilt structures with fresh pavement markings.

Closing lanes and ramps during this type of work are necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and drivers said MDOT.

The rebuild is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed on Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m.

