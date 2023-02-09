United Way offers free tax assistance program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Way of South Central Michigan’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is providing tax help to those who qualify.

VITA provides free tax preparation to low- and moderate-income households, the elderly, people with disabilities, and people with limited English proficiency.

Volunteer preparers are trained and certified annually using an IRS-approved curriculum and certification test.

Eligible taxpayers in Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Montcalm, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties can meet with VITA volunteers.

According to the National Society of Accountants, each tax return done through VITA saves a family $273 in preparation fees. For United Way of South Central Michigan (UWSCMI) VITA region, that totals $730,000 annually, said Michele Strasz, Director of Community Impact. That’s money that can be used for other essentials.

“Individuals and families can call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment to have their taxes prepared through VITA at no cost to them,” said Strasz.

Times and locations will be announced soon. More information is available at unitedforscmi.org under the Key Programs menu.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.