Two Jackson City Councilmembers to hold joint neighborhood meeting on Feb. 14

(City of Jackson)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Ward 2 and Ward 3 Councilmembers from the City of Jackson’s east side will be holding a joint neighborhood meeting.

Ward 2 Councilmember Freddie Dancy and Ward 3 Councilmember Angelita V. Gunn have organized a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Boos Recreation Center.

Councilmembers organized the for residents to get updates from the Jackson Police Department on recent police activity in the neighborhood, along with learning about the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) strategy currently underway in Jackson.

Also called GVI, this is a new strategy from the police department that looks for community-based approaches to reducing violence in the City.

Wards 2 and 3 cover all of Jackson’s east-side neighborhoods, including the eastern half of Downtown Jackson.

All residents are welcome.

The Boos Recreation Center is in Loomis Park at 210 Gilbert St.

