Super Bowl 5K through Downtown Lansing to cause road closures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department reports that starting at approximately 7:20 Sunday morning downtown streets will be closed for the Super Bowl 5K.

Closures are expected to last until approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The following streets will be closed at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Closing of Capitol Avenue between Allegan Street and Ottawa Street

The following streets will also be impacted at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Allegan Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Ottawa Street will be reduced to one traffic lane between Walnut Street and Capitol Avenue

Michigan Avenue will be closed at Capitol Avenue

Townsend Street will be closed to through traffic between Washtenaw Street and Allegan Street

At approximately 9:15 am:

Walnut Street will be closed between Washtenaw Street and Ottawa Street

Pine Street will be closed between Washtenaw Street and Ottawa Street

Butler Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Kalamazoo Street and Allegan Street

For more information, please contact the Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.



Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.