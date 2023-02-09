Share the gift of love with Fireworks Glass Studios

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Fireworks Glass Studios has some fun and unique options.

Rhonda and Doug made a blown heart for Studio 10, which can be a mounted on a base end, lit with LED string lights when it’s finished.

This is just a sample of the different hearts that they make, and they’re all perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Fireworks truly has something for every taste, and every budget.

They have a series of vases as well that would work perfectly for a Valentines bouquet.

Fireworks also has been busy with making memorial pieces incorporating ashes of a loved one, and a heart is a perfect shape to use.

Staff is busy making pieces every day, and everyone is welcome to come in and watch. They suggest to call ahead just to confirm the day and time if you’re making a special trip.

For more information: https://fireworks-glass.com/

