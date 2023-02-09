Rainy morning leads to a windy afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the rain we’re expecting for Thursday and if winds will be impacting the rest of the week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 9, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 53° 1966

Lansing Record Low: -32° 1875

Jackson Record High: 58º 1925

Jackson Record Low: -18º 1934

