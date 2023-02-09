Perry Johnson announces run for U.S. President

(PRNewswire)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Mich. (WILX) - Southeast Michigan businessman Perry Johnson announced his candidacy for a presidential run in 2024.

Johnson will launch a Super Bowl television advertising campaign across Iowa saying “the cost of the Super Bowl advertising was $192,000, and additional buys will be placed next week to further penetrate the ad statewide.“

Johnson shared the news on Twitter with a post saying “today I filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to form a committee to run for President of the United States. We begin the process with a Super Bowl advertising campaign in Iowa, the home of the first in the nation Republican caucuses.”

Johnson said “I will be visiting Iowa in the next week, opening an office, and planning for my Iowa bus tour and formal announcement for President of the United States in the months ahead.”

PREVIOUS: ‘Barring Defendants from enforcing the 15,000 signature threshold’ -- Perry Johnson files lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country

Latest News

fireworks
Beautiful Valentine's Gifts at Fireworks
Michigan man arrested for stealing bottle returns, police say
teacher of the week
Teacher of the Week Michelle Shore
jessey adams
Jessey Adams Performs