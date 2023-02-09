Perry Johnson announces run for U.S. President

TROY, Mich. (WILX) - Southeast Michigan businessman Perry Johnson announced his candidacy for a presidential run in 2024.

Johnson will launch a Super Bowl television advertising campaign across Iowa saying “the cost of the Super Bowl advertising was $192,000, and additional buys will be placed next week to further penetrate the ad statewide.“

Today I filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to form a committee to run for President of the United States. We begin the process with a Super Bowl advertising campaign in Iowa, the home of the first in the nation Republican caucuses.



Johnson said “I will be visiting Iowa in the next week, opening an office, and planning for my Iowa bus tour and formal announcement for President of the United States in the months ahead.”

