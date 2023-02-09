In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’ve long thought college sports have the craziest scheduling that makes no sense for the most part, especially the so-called spring sports.

If you didn’t know America gets blessed tomorrow with the opening of the college softball season and we are not even midway through February. So the northern schools, who never fare well in the national tournament, all spend lots of money to play in the south each weekend til late March spending money, losing games, and then when they get home, the April weather is lousy and the home season is short and money is spent on home softball fields and it makes no sense.

Baseball is almost as bad, its season begins next week.

