MiCorps volunteer stream cleanup and monitoring grants available

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), is accepting 2023 funding proposals for two grant programs.

A total of $25,000 is available for grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to support local units of government in efforts to clean up garbage from Michigan’s rivers, streams, and creeks.

A total of $75,000 is available across three grant types for volunteer benthic macroinvertebrate monitoring and habitat assessment in wadeable streams and rivers including the following:

Startup Grants: These grants are for organizations that seek to learn the MiCorps monitoring protocols and set themselves up to submit successful implementation grant proposals in future years. There is a maximum amount of $5,000 per grant award for one-year projects under this funding area.

Implementation Grants: These funds support volunteer training and macroinvertebrate data collection for the purpose of assessing water quality that helps state and local efforts to protect and manage water resources. Grants may be used to fund a monitoring coordinator and/or to buy water quality monitoring supplies. There is a maximum amount of $20,000 per grant award for two-year projects under this funding area.

Maintenance Grants: These one-year grants are for groups that are already monitoring with MiCorps procedures. Funds can pay for staff time, equipment, and travel to MiCorps trainings and conferences and are a maximum of $2,000.

Local units of government and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

This program is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates, available from the Secretary of State’s Office.

MiCorps is a network of volunteer monitoring programs that collect and share surface water quality data throughout the state.

The request for proposals for each of the grant opportunities can be found here.

Startup grants require a 25% local match commitment.

Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. March 7.

Late or incomplete applications will not be considered for funding.

Questions about the grant application process should be directed to Dr. Paul Steen, Huron River Watershed Council, at 734-519-0449 or PSteen@HRWC.org; or Tamara Lipsey, Lake Michigan Unit, Surface Water Assessment Section, Water Resources Division, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), at 517-342-4372 or LipseyT@Michigan.gov.

