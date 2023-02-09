Michigan police required to complete training to maintain license

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers across the state are now required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license.

“We got to continue that training. We will continue that training for the safety for the benefit of the citizens,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.

For the first time, Michigan law enforcement officers will be required to complete a training course to maintain their law enforcement license, which is something Gomez said benefits all law enforcement.

“I think that every officer should embrace the training because that’s what saves you,” Gomez said. “If you do things the way you were trained that is always the best defense.”

Officers already had annual firearms proficiency exams, but before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allocated $20 million for this new initiative, officers had no training or testing requirements beyond what they learned as police academy recruits.

“People in situations, if they’re not trained, they’re going to react one way or another. They’re going to react. Right? And if you’re not trained, then you’re going to react to what you believe is the standard and not what is known to be the standard,” Gomez said.

The $20 million allocated will provide this new mandatory training for all of the state’s 17,000 officers.

Gomez said regular training keeps officers ready, even during times of change.

“Things change -- philosophies change from the very first time I ever had it to last month. Things have changed, beliefs have changed,” Gomez said.

