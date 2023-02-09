Michigan man arrested for stealing bottle returns, police say

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly stole bottle returns from an Alpena Township store Feb. 3.

According to authorities, police were alerted to a Dollar General on US-23 on reports of a man stealing four bags bottle returns from behind the store. Police said the trooper recognized the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, and located him walking near the intersection of Hobbs Drive and Greenhaven Road.

Alpena resident Dustin David Gougeon was placed under arrested and charged on one count of larceny from a building. Police said he was no longer in possession of the bottle returns.

Gougeon is expected to return to court Feb. 22.

More information on Michigan’s Bottle Deposit Law can be found here.

