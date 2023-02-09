MHSAA Basketball Highlights: February 7

Highlights from around the area.
MHSAA Basketball Highlights: February 7
By Joey Ellis
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the better matchups in high school basketball was on the girls side as Haslett looked to stay unbeaten at red hot Lansing Catholic. Plus on the boys side, quite a shocking upset at Lansing Eastern.

Bo Lincoln leading Olivet to unblemished start.
Behind Lincoln, Olivet basketball team enjoying perfect start
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans defeat Terps