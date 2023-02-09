Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

(File photo) Livingston County Sheriff's Vehicle
(File photo) Livingston County Sheriff's Vehicle(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston County are warning residents of a phone scam.

According to authorities, people have received calls from someone claiming to work with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, who then tells the victim that they missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office is urging people who receive these calls to hang up.

Related: Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

If this sounds familiarthese types of phone scams have occurred multiple times in multiple municipalities across the entire state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country

Latest News

Bring on the Super Bowl commercials
Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup
Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup
Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup
Proposal to add LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law moves to full Senate