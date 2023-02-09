Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston County are warning residents of a phone scam.

According to authorities, people have received calls from someone claiming to work with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, who then tells the victim that they missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office is urging people who receive these calls to hang up.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

If this sounds familiar, these types of phone scams have occurred multiple times in multiple municipalities across the entire state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

