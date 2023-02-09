LIVE: Wind and rain ahead, plus what’s next on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares if we’ll be dealing with rain for the rest of the week, into the weekend. Plus Rachelle Legrand has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

Connect with Studio 10!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 9, 2023

  • Average High: 32º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 53° 1966
  • Lansing Record Low: -32° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: -18º 1934

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

ArtPath display along Lansing River Trail makes call for submissions
Super Bowl 5K through Downtown Lansing to cause road closures
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after sacking Washington...
Detroit’s Hutchinson named NFL Rookie of the Year
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits