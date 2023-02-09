Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Lamar Kemp is believed to be a runaway. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who has seen Lamar Kemp or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

