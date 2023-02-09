Jackson County Animal Shelter takes in 31 pups, offers reduced adoption rates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An over-population of dogs in Mississippi means you have a chance to adopt a dog you may not normally get to meet.

Volunteers from the Jackson County Animal Shelter drove to Nashville, Tennesee to pick up the pups Tuesday. There are 31 dogs up for adoption.

The shelter has a standing relationship with organizations down south to rescue dogs who may otherwise be euthanized, and also offers adopters a wider variety of breeds to choose from.

“We’ve got a variety of breeds including dachshund mixes, Jack Russell mixes, Catahoula, Mountain Cur, lab mixes, and more,” said Shawn Lutz.

“We believe compassion has no borders and want to help animals no matter where they may be,” added Lydia Sattler.

The shelter is holding an “Empty the Shelter” event on Thursday, where puppy prices will remain the same, but adult dogs can be adopted for a reduced rate of $50 and cats for $40. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

