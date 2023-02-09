Ingham County plans to build affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is set to build new affordable housing units as soon as this year, as the current wait list for such units is a year-long or longer in some cases.

Alan Fox, Ingham County’s treasurer and chairman of the Housing Trust Fund Board, said he wants to see more people in Lansing buying and renting affordable houses.

“The goal is that these should be purchasable by people who have not been able to buy houses because of price in the past,” Fox said.

The plan is to involve community organizations, churches and others in the search for potential buyers.

“There’s been a historic underrepresentation of Black, Hispanic and other minority home buyers in the community,” Fox said. “This is an opportunity to provide housing that people of color and people with limited means are able to buy.”

The city has the funds to build the houses, but there is a shortage of qualified contractors to complete the project.

“Everybody we talk to says even when they have projects that are planned and ready to go there’s a shortage of people who are qualified to do the work,” Fox said. “We need to spend some time and it’s going to be years expanding the pool of people who are qualified to put up houses that people can live in.”

Housing Trust Fund Board will seek final approval for these homes by the end of February.

The board is expected to build at least 60 homes and units available for residents to move into by the end of the project.

