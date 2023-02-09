The hype around Super Bowl ads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about the battle on the football field. For some people, it’s all about the ads.

According to experts, advertising in the Super Bowl is what Oscar night is to the film industry. It’s the biggest chance for viewers to watch some of the best ads of the year. Competing to make their commercials memorable, MSU advertising professor, Robert Kolt, said “research shows, half the people watching the game are really just watching for the ads.”

And this year, he said, it’s all about the laughs.

“For the numbers, a 30-second ad costs $7 million. Some of the ads will be a minute, two minutes, and then you think about the production cost to buy a celebrity, to do animation, maybe you get an animal,” said Kolt.

He said it’s a big investment for companies. Kolt added that the challenge of a good Super Bowl ad is being able to tell a story in just 30 seconds.

“And that’s really tough. And we’ve seen a lot of people do it with humor – folks like to laugh, tell me a story that’s funny, and give me some emotion. Or sometimes people have bought the two-minute ads and they’ll tell a longer story, something dramatic, something that will tap your emotions,” said Kolt.

Maybe even leave you with a tear. He said most legendary ads from past Super Bowls have those qualities.

For the ads trying to sell a product, Kolt said “if there’s something in it that’s memorable, maybe they’ll act on it and that’s a great sell.”

But - when will the best ads come on? Kolt said advertisers are strategic in planning and buying their commercial slots. Some of the best ads are in the first quarter when ratings are high and viewers haven’t tuned out yet. The rest of the ads are usually in the third quarter after the halftime show.

“If you’ve got the final two-minute break in the game and it’s a close game, anybody could win, and you bought that two-minute break and they say we’ll be back for the final two minutes after this message, that is like winning the lottery. Jackpot!” said Kolt.

If it’s a boring game, he said, you’ve wasted millions of dollars for that placement.

For the first time in more than 30 years, Anheuser-Bush will not be the Super Bowl’s dominant beer sponsor and liquor will be advertised. Also, new this year, you won’t see any advertising for cryptocurrency like you’ve seen in other recent games.

