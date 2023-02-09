Hospitals continue to face limited resources

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu activity typically peaks around this time of year. Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are all declining, according to reports. However, many hospitals are still full.

Hospitals like Sparrow say one of the reasons the hospital is full is because of decreased bed availability. Every day they are at about 95 percent capacity.

The Chief Nursing Officer at Sparrow said it is because the hospital does not have enough nurses. Even with two units temporarily closed in the hospital right now, it is still difficult for nurses to see patients.

Across the country, there is a shortage of nurses and healthcare workers. While tripledemic cases are less, hospitals are still seeing patients for a variety of illnesses.

Sparrow said sometimes the hospital and emergency department are busier than other days. With fewer helping hands they are working to care for as many patients as quickly as possible.

“We’re trying to focus on when they arrive to the emergency department or seen by a physician in a timely manner, we try to get them if they require to be admitted, try to get them upstairs be admitted into an inpatient bed as quickly as possible so we can start that care with them fast as we can,” Amy Brown, Sparrow Chief Nursing Officer.

Sparrow said they are trying to hire more healthcare workers.

Sparrow still has its two-visitor policy in place while a patient is in a room because the hospital is full of patients.

The Chief Nursing Officer said if you are in a life-threatening situation, do not hesitate going to the emergency department.

If your case is not as urgent, try reaching out to urgent care, fast care, or even seeing your physician.

