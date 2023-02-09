First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a wet and windy Thursday you will notice some changes today. The storm system that brought record rainfall to Lansing (1.09′') and record warmth to Jackson (59º) is now off to the northeast of Michigan. Behind the storm today a northwest breeze will bring cooler air to the area with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Plan on cloudy skies today with just the chance of a few flurries. Tonight the cloud cover gradually moves out with low temperatures in the low 20s.

The weekend looks great with some sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures return to the low 40s Saturday and soar into the upper 40s Sunday. Monday we should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday with high temperatures climbing to near 50º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 10, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 60° 2009

Lansing Record Low: -28° 1868

Jackson Record High: 61º 2009

Jackson Record Low: -21º 1912

