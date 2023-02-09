Disney is planning more ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story’ sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in...
Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both hit franchises.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is not letting go of its hit franchises “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both popular franchises.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2″ in 2019. The sequel grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995 and was an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019.

“Toy Story 4″ continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing more than $1 billion.

Further details on the new sequels were not yet given.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan

Latest News

Two Jackson City Councilmembers to hold joint neighborhood meeting on Feb. 14
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Working dogs are on the scene Super Bowl week to monitor for suspicious smells.
Working dogs trained to use their noses to keep people safe at Super Bowl
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died.
Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Image depicting traffic cones
US-127/ I-496 to rebuild ramps in Ingham County Feb. 13