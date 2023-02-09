Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.

The company announced back in August that it would shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its business. In January Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers.

Earlier this year the retailer announced it was closing its other location in the Lansing area, its Delta Township store at 5845 W. Saginaw Highway.

Other Michigan stores on Tuesday’s update from the retailer, according to the list, include:

  • Flint: 3605 Miller Road
  • Holland Township: 3050 Beeline Road
  • Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Ave.
  • Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road
  • Troy: 650 John R. Road
  • Westland: 35615 Warren Road

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan

Latest News

In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense
In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense
Decreased bed availability
Hospitals continue to face limited resources
Decreased bed availability
Hospitals continue to face limited resources
Rain And Gusty Winds Today