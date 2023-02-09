Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.

The company announced back in August that it would shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its business. In January Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers.

Earlier this year the retailer announced it was closing its other location in the Lansing area, its Delta Township store at 5845 W. Saginaw Highway.

Other Michigan stores on Tuesday’s update from the retailer, according to the list, include:

Flint: 3605 Miller Road

Holland Township: 3050 Beeline Road

Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Ave.

Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road

Troy: 650 John R. Road

Westland: 35615 Warren Road

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.