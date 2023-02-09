ArtPath display along Lansing River Trail makes call for submissions

(Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center and the City of Lansing are calling on artists for submissions to the ArtPath River Trail Exhibition.

The call for submissions is open to sculptors, muralists and installation artists.

Muralist Jamari Taylor is painting her mural Sunshine a 2022 ArtPath artist.
Muralist Jamari Taylor is painting her mural Sunshine a 2022 ArtPath artist.(Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center)

Over two and a half miles of the Lansing River Trail will display Michigan artists’ works featured at 21 different sites, including one space yet to be chosen since suggestions for this location are being considered.

Artists selected for the exhibition will receive $1,000, an artist box filled with ArtPath swag, and publication on the website.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

