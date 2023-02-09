15-year-old Mason racing driver set to start the season off strong in F4 U.S. Championship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Wisniewski, 15, is ready to take on the competition as the F4 U.S. Championship powered by Honda kicks off its season at Nola Motorsports Park.

“I am thrilled to be starting the season off at Nola Motorsports Park,” said Wisniewski. “I have been preparing all off-season, and I am confident that I have what it takes to compete at the highest level. I am grateful to RE/MAX Commercial Group and Southside Auto Sales for giving me this opportunity and to my team Jay Howard Driver Development for their support.”

Wisniewski began his racing career at just 11 years old. He started racing in Mason at Corrigan Oil Speedway before racing nationally and winning the Bandolero Touring Points Championship in 2021 and Formula Development Series Championship in 2022.

Unable to join F4 in 2022 due to a minimum age of 15, Eric campaigned for a development series that ran alongside F4 for the year.

He will be racing for the team, Jay Howard Driver Development, and sponsored by RE/MAX Commercial Group and Southside Auto Sales in the F4 U.S. Championship, which is widely considered the premier junior open-wheel racing series in the United States and the first rung of the ladder to Formula 1.

The F4 U.S. Championship season opener at Nola Motorsports Park will take place on March 11 and 12, featuring a full schedule of practice, qualifying, and race sessions.

F4 U.S. Championship (Elevate Motorsport Marketing)

