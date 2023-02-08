Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, faces local and federal charges in the Jan. 1 crash in Oakland Township that killed 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, a Shelby Township resident.

Investigators determined Howson left Detroit on Jan. 3. Her itinerary took her from Detroit to Dallas to Helsinki to Bangkok. She arrived on Jan. 5.

A federal warrant charging her with interstate flight to avoid prosecution – a 5-year felony – was signed Monday by Magistrate Anthony P. Patti of the U.S. District Court – Eastern District of Michigan.

Oakland County prosecutors charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, also a 5-year felony.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the FBI to return Howson to Michigan. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “we immediately engaged our partners at the FBI to keep them in the loop as we sought warrants so that they in turn could seek federal warrants for flight. I call on the Thai government to extradite her so we can hold her accountable for her actions involving this young man’s tragic death.”

James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office said wWe value our strong partnership with Sheriff Bouchard and the men and women of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and we will provide all necessary resources to return Tubtim Howson to Oakland County and bring her to justice.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.