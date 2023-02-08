WILX Partners with Communities in Schools for Make an Impact!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX will be kicking off the Make an Impact initiative for the year by partnering with the Michigan chapter of Communities in Schools the week of February 20th. The goal of Communities in Schools is to ensure that every student, regardless of race, zip code or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. They connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. They build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations.

You can help! During the week of February 20th the WILX studios (500 American Road, Lansing) will be collecting book donations for Communities in Schools which will benefit Riddle Elementary School in Lansing and Winans Elementary School in the Waverly School district. Sponsors, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Sylvan Learning Center (2500 Kerry St STE 100, Lansing & 3343 Spring Arbor Rd #100, Jackson) will also be collecting books for this initiative for their Literacy das in March. You can also easily donate by going to the WILX Amazon wish list HERE where you’ll find the requested books.

Thursday, February 23rd, WILX will be hosting the News 10 Phone Bank, where volunteers will be taking calls for donations during newscasts. These donations will allow Communities in Schools to purchase additional needed books for children.

The list of books that Communities in Schools is requesting are:

You can learn more about Communities in Schools and the amazing work they do or sign up to volunteer HERE!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.