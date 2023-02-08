Turkish business owners in Lansing raise awareness for devastating earthquake

By Riley Connell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Turkish business owner Burcay Gunguler and her family are keeping their eyes on the news as first responders work to recover victims of the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria Monday.

The 7.8 magnitude quake that took down hundreds of homes and businesses earlier this week has left more than 7,000 people dead. Gunguler lived in Turkey before relocating to the states, where she owns and operates the Social Sloth Cafe and Bakery in Downtown Lansing.

Though the days are passing like any other in the U.S., Gunguler’s mind is on her loved ones overseas. While her extended family members are safe and sound, she said several towns have been destroyed, and the impact of the quake will be lasting.

“This is a longtime process to heal. First, you need to see people, are they alive under the apartments?” Gunguler asked. “If they are alive, you have to make tents for them, and they need the basic things like toilets and some food, so it will take a long time.”

Monday’s quake is not the first Turkey has faced. An earthquake of a lesser magnitude destroyed Gunguler’s hometown two years ago, but she said the most recent is the worst she’s seen so far due to its spread.

It won’t be an overnight fix to repair the damage that’s been done, Gunguler said, and it pains her to think about the lives taken by this natural disaster.

“It’s just like, you aren’t there; it’s very hard to be away, and it’s the relatives,” she said. “The relatives and friends, loved ones, some of them dead. So, it’s very hard.”

Gungler wants to do more to help those affected by the earthquake, and she’s hoping to use her small business to encourage Lansing locals to donate to relief efforts. Fundraising plans are in the works at the Social Sloth Cafe and Bakery, but, in the meantime, Gunguler said people can donate through nationally run outlets like Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.

