Teen identified from fatal Lansing house fire

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have identified the 17-year-old killed in a house fire Monday.

The victim has been identified as Michael Robert Pape, Jr.

The fire broke out at about 8 a.m. on Rulison Street, between Lenawee and Hillsdale streets.

The Lansing Fire Department reports the investigation is still ongoing. The extreme damage to the house, in conjunction to structural instability, is making investigation efforts very difficult. This investigation may take several weeks to complete.

Teen identified from fatal Lansing house fire
