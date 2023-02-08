Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans defeat Terps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports, including the Spartans defeating Maryland at home and the Haslett girls remaining undefeated. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s game between the Spartan women and Wisconsin and the latest on coach Suzy Merchant.

More: Staudt on Sports

