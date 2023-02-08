Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans defeat Terps

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports, including the Spartans defeating Maryland at home and the Haslett girls remaining undefeated. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s game between the Spartan women and Wisconsin and the latest on coach Suzy Merchant.

