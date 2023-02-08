Sparrow Hospital appoints president; 1st female to hold position

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital announced it has appointed Dr. Margaret Dimond as president of the Lansing-based hospital.

She becomes the first woman to hold the President’s position in Sparrow’s 127-year history.

Dimond replaces former Sparrow president, Dr. Alan Vierling, who stepped down in March 2022.

Dimond was selected as the result of a national search lead by a search committee representing board, physician and nursing leadership, and an extensive interview process that included input from caregivers across the organization.

She will join Sparrow and relocate to the Lansing area in May after departing her current post as Chief Administrative Officer of Naples Community Health Physician Group in Naples, Fla.

Her appointment is a return to mid-Michigan for Dimond. She served as Assistant Dean for the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. She received a doctorate in Philosophy from MSU.

Dimond has held executive positions at other Michigan hospitals, including:

President and CEO, McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac

President and CEO, Ascension Crittenton Hospital in Rochester

President and CEO, Karmanos Cancer Hospital

President and CEO, McLaren Medical Group

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Henry Ford Hospital – Warren campus

Vice President of Ambulatory Service, Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit

Dimond also helped start the Michigan State University Women’s Leadership Institute.

She replaces Dr. Denny Martin, who served as interim President for the past 11 months. Martin will return to his previous role as Chief Medical Officer for Sparrow Hospital.

