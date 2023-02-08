Secretary of State mobile office to visit Capital Area clients with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Secretary of State will be visiting Disability Network Capital Area to provide service to clients of the network.

“One problem facing many persons with disabilities today is getting a State ID or Driver’s License, or even getting to the Secretary of State office altogether!” said the Disability Network Capital Area in a social media post.

Representatives from the Secretary of State will be visiting the Lansing office at 901 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile office will offer a variety of services including State IDs, granting or renewing Drivers Licenses, transferring titles, and applying for and renewing disability placards.

Reservations must be made in advance. You can reserve your spot by calling or emailing Travis L. Poland at TPoland@dncap.org or by calling 517-999-7537.

