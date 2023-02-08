Reading retention bill passes senate heads to Michigan House

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senate Bill 12 passed the Michigan Senate Wednesday which could eliminate mandatory retention of third grade students based on their reading score.

The current law, Public Act 306 of 2016 (also known as the “Read by Grade Three” law), generally requires the retention of a grade 3 pupil if the pupil is one or more years behind grade level in reading proficiency unless a good cause exemption is granted.

For the 2022-23 school year, districts reported retaining 545 students under the current school code, which represented 0.6% of all third-grade students.

This bill does not affect parts of the “Read by Grade Three” law that provide coaching, professional development, and interventions for struggling readers beginning in kindergarten.

