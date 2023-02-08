Rainy week ahead and what’s on Studio 10 this Wednesday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares what to expect in terms of rain for the rest of the week. Plus Rachelle Legrand has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

Connect with Studio 10!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 8, 2023

  • Average High: 33º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1900
  • Lansing Record Low: -33° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 1900
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1967

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may occur.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
Proposal could replace Cornell Elementary School in Meridian Township
Meridian Township police investigate incident at Cornell Elementary School
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools

Latest News

Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
Gov. Whitmer and state officials introduced a new break proposal to cut the retirement tax.
Gov. Whitmer and State Budget Director announce 2024 Executive Budget
Nice weather today, rain/wind on Thursday
Plates and iron ore among the wreckage of the Nucleus on the bottom of Lake Superior.
Shipwreck Society Discovers a “Bad Luck Barquentine” in the Shipwreck Coast of Lake Superior