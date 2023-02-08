Rainy week ahead and what’s on Studio 10 this Wednesday
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares what to expect in terms of rain for the rest of the week. Plus Rachelle Legrand has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 8, 2023
- Average High: 33º Average Low 17º
- Lansing Record High: 62° 1900
- Lansing Record Low: -33° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 64º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: -17º 1967
