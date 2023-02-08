Rain on the way and Wednesday’s headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about rain on the way. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at the morning’s top headlines.
More:
- Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan
- Families concerned following string of false threats at Michigan schools
- Good Samaritans who helped save Mike Garland honored before Spartans game
- Turning pain into pride, GM becomes more inclusive
- Turkish business owners in Lansing raise awareness for devastating earthquake
ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 8, 2023
- Average High: 33º Average Low 17º
- Lansing Record High: 62° 1900
- Lansing Record Low: -33° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 64º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: -17º 1967
