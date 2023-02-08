Park Lake Road to close on Feb. 10 for completion of asphalt repairs

Park Lake Road will be closed from Grand River Avenue to Burcham Drive
Park Lake Road will be closed from Grand River Avenue to Burcham Drive
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Park Lake Road will be closed from Grand River Avenue to Burcham Drive on Friday, Feb. 10 beginning at 9 a.m. The road will be closed for asphalt repairs just north of Greencliff Drive/ Park Lake Road intersection.

These repairs are necessary due to the water main break in January.

Park Lake Road will remain open to local traffic during this scheduled work and will be fully closed between Roseland Avenue and Greencliff Drive.

Local traffic can use Greencliff Drive, Wardcliff Drive and Roseland Avenue to get around the closure.

Driveway access will be maintained for all residents living on Park Lake Road.

Meridian Township said they hope to complete the repairs in the late afternoon or early evening on Friday, at which time Park Lake Road will be fully reopened.

More information about this road closure can be found here.

