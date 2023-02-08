Okemos School District offers support following fake threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A day after a phony school shooting threat, the Okemos School District is providing counseling for the community, while the FBI works to track down the person responsible. All Okemos Public Schools were closed on Wednesday, but the school buildings remained open for anyone in need of support.

Background: Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan

Jennifer Shorkey was working inside the school’s cafeteria on Tuesday when police responded to a false report of a shooting. The school was placed on lockdown and Shorkey’s concern turned to her son, who was also at the school taking classes.

“It’s probably the most terrifying experience as a parent,” said Shorkey.

Shorkey’s son deals with anxiety and Shorkey thinks that talking to counselors will help him.

“Just so my kid can talk about what happened and their fears and anxieties,” said Shorkey.

Okemos High School student Aiden Sump said during the lockdown his classroom did not know whether it was real or just a drill.

“It can end up leading to very tragic scenarios and it can really make kids suffer if they don’t get the help that they need,” said Sump.

Social worker Jody Nelson said a situation like this will impact all youth differently.

“Different children, different students, they may experience things like nightmares or just heightened anxiety, fears, worries, and these are things that parents are experiencing too,” said Nelson.

Nelson said it is important for parents to look out for changes in behavior, sleep, appetite and social engagement.

“It’s important that everyone comes together and knows that mental health is a huge issue everywhere today so it’s important to get the services for kids,” said Shorkey.

Shorkey hopes her son gets the help he needs, so he can focus on his studies and not school safety.

Counselors will also be available at all buildings on Thursday.

