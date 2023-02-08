Okemos Public Schools closed following fake threat incident

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday after someone called in a fake report of an active shooter at Okemos High School on Tuesday morning.

“Within six minutes of the call, the first two Meridian Township police officers had cleared the room where supposedly the shooting happened. that is an incredible response,” said Scott Wriggelsworth Ingham County Sheriff.

Okemos Public Schools was not the only district in Mid-Michigan that received the fake threats. Jackson public schools did as well. Students in both districts were forced to go on lockdown for hours.

Many other schools across Michigan were also impacted by Tuesday’s fake threats including schools in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Police said that this matter is being taken very seriously and that the case is being handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The fake threats that took place on Tuesday with Michigan schools is called swatting. That is when a person makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to dispatch law enforcement to a specific location.

In Michigan, swatting is a felony. Anyone who commits this crime could serve multiple years in prison. One student from Okemos High School told News 10 about the terrifying experience of being on lockdown.

“I thought it was a drill and then 5 minutes, which is usually when the drill is done, it just kept on going for an hour, and then when I saw the police cars and stuff roll up and the cops roll up with the handguns, well not handguns their long guns, I was like oh okay that’s not normal,” said Ethan Hammond, senior at Okemos High School.

Despite Okemos Schools being closed on Wednesday, after-school activities, seventh-grade camp, and high school sports will continue as normal.

To help students and parents cope with Tuesday’s events, counselors will be available on Wednesday at Okemos High School from noon until 2 p.m.

Jackson Public Schools is open on Wednesday and is also providing counselors for students and staff.

