In My View: Crosstown Showdown starts baseball season in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Crosstown Showdown has become popular over the years between the Lansing Lugnuts and Michigan State.

It resumed last year after a two-year hiatus and this year it will open the Lugnuts’ 27th season on Tuesday, April 4th before the Lugnuts begin their regular season schedule.

Let’s just hope the weather is good, because if it is, this attraction draws thousands of fans and gets a lot of area people in the mood for baseball through the summer in my view.

