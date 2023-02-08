MSU, Detroit Pistons, Henry Ford announce multibillion dollar development

DETROIT (WILX) - Wednesday, Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons and owner Tom Gores, and Michigan State University will come together for the announcement of a multibillion-dollar development coming to Detroit’s New Center.

The three anchor institutions have deep commitments to the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan. They say the announcement will be of a “transformational vision to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare and create unique opportunities to live, work and play.”

The announcement will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Pistons Performance Center in Detroit. In attendance will be:

Bob Riney, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health

Arn Tellem, Vice Chairman, Detroit Pistons

Steven Kalkanis, M.D., Chief Academic Health Officer, Henry Ford Health

Teresa Woodruff, Ph.D., Interim President, Michigan State University

Mayor Mike Duggan, City of Detroit

The announcement will be streamed on WILX.com and all streaming platforms.

